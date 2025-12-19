Bigg Boss 19 becomes ‘biggest ever’ season of Salman Khan's show – 65% surge in watch time, reach up 30%

Bigg Boss Season 19, the recently concluded season of the fan-favourite Salman Khan-hosted reality show, became the “biggest ever” season for the franchise, recording a remarkable upswing in viewership

According to a press statement, Bigg Boss 19’s full run helped grow JioHotstar’s digital reach by 30 per cent, while its watch time, in hours, increased by a whopping 65 per cent compared to last season.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale alone drew an exceptional live concurrency of 4.5 million, achieving a 1.7x higher reach than its previous season.

Strengthening the season’s record-setting performance, Bigg Boss 19 also helped COLORS viewership to grow by 133 million, with 72 billion viewing minutes.

“The season’s momentum was evident from the very beginning, with the premiere setting a commanding tone and the finale delivering the biggest digital moment in the franchise’s history,” the makers said.

They also said that Bigg Boss Season 19’s outstanding success strengthens its position as India’s most formidable reality franchise and a pillar of JioStar’s entertainment ecosystem.

“With each season, the show raises audience expectations and deepens advertiser confidence, setting the stage for even more ambitious storytelling and unprecedented scale in the seasons to come.”

‘Bigg Boss is a rare example…’: Alok Jain JioStar’s Alok Jain said that very few shows have truly stood the test of time, “and Bigg Boss is a rare example that continues to deliver a strong season year after year.” “Its ability to consistently entertain and deeply engage audiences is unmatched.”

Jain said that the makers are thrilled with the show’s exceptional performance in Season 19 across both JioHotstar and Colors and “look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to strengthen our non-fiction portfolio and introduce newer formats that keep audiences engaged.”

Bigg Boss 19: Sponsors According to the press note, this season of the reality show drew “exceptional brand interest” – it had twenty-four sponsors across TV and digital.

Its partners, representing a mix of categories such as FMCG, auto, lifestyle, real estate, retail, and personal care, include:

Haier “Their participation underscores the continued advertiser belief in Bigg Boss as a premium, high-engagement environment capable of delivering both cultural relevance and business outcomes,” the makers said.

Who won Bigg Boss 19? TV actor Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19. He emerged as the winner of the show after spending months in the Bigg Boss house. He dedicated his win to his fans.