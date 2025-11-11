Bigg Boss 19 captaincy task turns chaotic as Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik clash

The latest Bigg Boss 19 captaincy task has stirred up high-voltage drama inside the house. Contestants were asked to run election-style campaigns to become the next captain — but what began as a strategic task quickly turned into a heated exchange of words.

The task saw Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, and Amaal Mallik at the centre of a fierce confrontation. Bigg Boss instructed housemates to “play politics” to win, and they took the challenge to heart. Soon, alliances began to form, slogans were thrown around, and tempers flared.

Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal teamed up against Shehbaz, targeting him with campaign slogans and mock speeches. Farrhana’s team chanted, “Pure desh mein goonj hai, Shehbaz, Amaal ki poonch hai,” drawing an angry response from Shehbaz, who retorted, “Ye teri aukat hai!” Farrhana fired back, warning him not to question her “aukat.”

The war of words escalated further when Gaurav Khanna jumped in with his own slogan aimed at the women, saying, “Sir ke neeche kandha hai, gaali dena inka dhandha hai.”

Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik, who was moderating parts of the task, ended up joining the verbal sparring. He called Farrhana “rude” after she accused the housemates of disrespecting women, saying she only spoke about women’s rights “when it suited her.” The confrontation quickly shifted from game strategy to personal attacks, leaving the house divided.

Internet reacts A user commented, “Farhana single handedly carrying the whole show.”

Another user wrote, “Farhana se koi nhi Jeet sakte.”

On a more emotional note, the previous episode saw Pranit More open up to Ashnoor Kaur about being mocked for his dark skin during his childhood — a rare moment of honesty amid the chaos.

Meanwhile, on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan returned for his much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar segment — and this time, he didn’t hold back. The actor called out several housemates for their conduct, including Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, and Farrhana Bhatt, taking particular issue with Farrhana’s language inside the house.

During the episode, Salman confronted Farrhana for her repeated use of abusive words on the show. Bringing out a book listing her controversial remarks, he read them aloud and asked, “Is this what you’ve learnt at home or in school? You even drag people from outside the show — those who have nothing to do with this!”

Visibly shaken by the reprimand, Farrhana broke down in tears, struggling to hold back her emotions on camera as Salman continued to criticise her behaviour.