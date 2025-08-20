Bigg Boss 19 contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nayandeep Rakshit and more - Here's what we know so far

Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its much-anticipated premiere this month. Ahead of the premiere, several reports have surfaced speculating on those who might enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

Bigg Boss 19: Confirmed Contestants Gaurav Khanna: Known for his role in Anupamaa, Gaurav is a popular television actor and recently won Celebrity MasterChef.

Payal Dhare: A prominent gaming content creator and YouTuber, Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, brings a fresh perspective to the show.

Hunar Hali Gandhi: An actress with a television background, she is expected to add depth to the dynamics in the house.

Awez Darbar: A well-known social media influencer and choreographer, Awez is expected to bring energy and creativity to the show.

Nagma Mirajkar: Another social media star, she is known for her fashion sense and engaging content.

The real-life couple, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, reportedly parted ways earlier this year.

Ashnoor Kaur: A young television star recognised for her roles in Patiala Babes and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Siwet Tomar: A contestant from Splitsvilla and Roadies, he is known for his competitive spirit.

Baseer Ali: A reality show veteran, he has appeared in various shows and is expected to be a strong contender.

Shafaq Naaz: An actress with a significant following, she is anticipated to create interesting dynamics in the house.

Nayandeep Rakshit: A journalist, his presence adds a unique flavour to the contestant lineup.

According to several reports, other tentatively confirmed contestants include names of Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gurucharan Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Dhanashree Verma, and Kirak Khaala.

Singer Sreerama Chandra, who was initially confirmed for the show, might be dropped out.

Bigg Boss 19: Theme, premiere date, time Earlier, Salman Khan, in a promo, revealed that the theme of Bigg Boss 19 will be Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. He promised freedom and democracy among the housemates and a dramatic shift in power in the show.

However, every choice they make will have consequences, public reactions, and updates on Salman.