Bigg Boss 19 contestants with pics: These celebs are confirmed to take part in Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 19. The new season is going to premiere on August 24. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants list 2025 This Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants list 2025 is based on multiple media reports and social media posts. Please note that nothing is completely final until the contestants actually enter the Bigg Boss house and are officially shown on the show.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is a TV actor known for CID and Anupamaa. He previously worked in marketing. He recently won Celebrity MasterChef India.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is an Indian TV actress and influencer. She began acting at five. Known for roles in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, she balances acting with academics.

Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar is a popular choreographer, dancer, influencer and YouTuber. The son of Ismail Darbar rose to fame with TikTok dance videos and has millions of Instagram and YouTube followers.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is a Mumbai-based influencer and digital creator. She has worked with brands like Maybelline and Amazon. She has also walked at London Fashion Week.

Shehbaz Badesha

Shehbaz Badesha is an actor, singer and social media personality. He is known as Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s brother. He posts fitness, travel and lifestyle content.

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali is a model, actor and TV personality. He won MTV Splitsvilla 10. He was a runner-up in Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2. He plays Shaurya in Kundali Bhagya.

Pranit More

Pranit More, comedian, RJ and content creator, has an MBA in Marketing. He moved from sales and radio to comedy, winning Canvas Laugh Club’s Open Mic. He’s known for solo shows Baap Ko Mat Sikha and Back Bencher. He has also hosted the Filmfare Awards Marathi.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand, veteran actress and activist, began her career with Kabrastan (1988). She acted in over 110 films, like Beta and Gumraah.

Amaal Malik

Amaal Mallik is a music composer, singer, producer and lyricist. From a musical family, he debuted with Jai Ho (2014). He gained fame through MS Dhoni and Kabir Singh. He is Armaan Malik’s elder brother.

Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri is an Indian writer, actor, director and producer. He co-wrote Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), played “Definite” and later directed Meeruthiya Gangsters.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj is an Indian actor and model. He began with TV shows like Parvarrish and later moved to films. His Bollywood debut was Student of the Year 2. He also appeared in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Babli Bouncer.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal is an influencer, model and entrepreneur. She was Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018. An architect graduate, she built Handmade Love brand, speaks at TEDx and supports cleft awareness.

Neelam Giri

Neelam Giri is an actress in Bhojpuri films and TV. Debuting with Babul (2021), she earned fame as the “Dhak-Dhak Girl”. She is also a popular dancer.

Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari is a YouTuber, comedian and actor. Famous for his channel The MriDul, he creates comedy sketches. With millions of subscribers and billions of views, he is among India’s leading digital entertainers.

Payal Gamingg

Payal Dhare, known as Payal Gaming, is India’s top female gamer. She streams mobile games on YouTube and entertains millions. She won Mobile Streamer of the Year 2024.

Vahbbiz Dorabjee

Vahbbiz Dorabjee is an Indian TV actress and model. Famous as Panchi in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, she also starred in Saraswatichandra and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. She is the ex-wife of actor Vivian Dsena.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar is an Indian TV actor and model. He gained fame with roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. He is married to actress Vinny Arora.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer, may join Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card entry. Tyson earlier appeared in the Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004).