Bigg Boss 19: Dhanashree Verma, Shailesh Lodha, Apoorva Mukhija, among rumoured contestants of Salman Khan's show

The wait for Bigg Boss 19 is almost over. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is set to stream on JioCinema from August 24, with a delayed telecast on Colours TV. The makers recently dropped a new trailer, adding to the buzz around the upcoming season.

As anticipation builds, speculation around the contestant line-up has intensified. According to SCREEN, over 45 celebrities were approached during the casting process. However, the final list is still being worked out, reportedly due to concerns about the show’s extended five-month duration.

Initially, it was reported that Bigg Boss 19 would not feature any social media influencers. But with several celebrities hesitant to commit to the long format, the makers have also reached out to digital creators.

As per a SCREEN report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha and gaming influencer Payal Dhare (aka Payal Gamingg) have been approached for the new season. While Lodha has yet to confirm his participation, Dhare is also said to be in talks.

Several other names have also emerged. Former TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh, who was in the news earlier this year after mysteriously disappearing from his Delhi home, is reportedly confirmed for the show.

Social media influencer Mr Faisu, last seen as a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef Season 1, is also rumoured to be part of the line-up.

Playback singer Sreerama Chandra, winner of Indian Idol 2010 and a former contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 5, is said to be one of the confirmed participants, according to multiple reports.

Dhanashree Verma, digital creator and ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is another name almost confirmed for Bigg Boss 19, as per SCREEN.

TV actor Gaurav Khanna is also said to be in discussions with the producers, though no official confirmation has been made.

Apoorva Mukhija, who drew attention after her controversial appearance on India’s Got Latent, is reportedly on the list as well. When asked about her participation by Indian Express, she said, “Never say never.”

Actress Hunar Gandhi is reportedly exploring reality TV and is said to be a confirmed contestant.

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who was in the spotlight earlier this year over several controversies, has also reportedly been approached by the show’s team.

As per media reports, Bigg Boss 19 will feature 15 contestants with around three wild card entries expected to join later in the season.