Bigg Boss 19: Did Gaurav Khanna become the new captain? Here's what happened inside Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 19: The Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 19, saw a big twist as strong contenders were evicted back-to-back. After Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj's elimination, reports claimed that Mridul Tiwari, who was once the house captain, was evicted from the game mid-week. So, who is the new captain of the Bigg Boss house?

According to the latest update by the popular Bigg Boss account, BBTak, Shehbaz Badesha and Gaurav Khanna have now become the leading contenders for the new captaincy.

Reportedly, the audience who recently entered the Bigg Boss house chose which contestants would compete for the captain’s title in the house.

Gaurav Khanna became the new captain: Report Going by the BBTak, Gaurav Khanna became the new captain of the house, but his captaincy was short-lived. Reportedly, Khanna became the captain after agreeing to survive on just 30% ration for the entire week.

Additionally, everyone else except Khanna was nominated for the next eviction.

It is believed that an argument broke out among the housemates. Reportedly, Kunickaa, Shehbaz, Malti and Farrhana Bhatt lashed out at Khanna. Bigg Boss was also alleged to be biased towards Khanna.

Bigg Boss changes captaincy; here's what we know If reports are true, Bigg Boss reacted to the allegations by announcing a new captaincy task. The task involved housemates voting for their new captain. It is believed that Shehbaz Badesha became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house after the internal voting. However, now Gaurav Khanna is among others in the nominations.

The nominations might lead to a possible mid-week elimination.

Notably, reports claim that Mridul Tiwari was evicted from the show after a round of internal voting by the live audience.

Live audience in Bigg Boss 19 The latest promo from the show featured several entering the house and voting for their favourite players of the season.

However, makers are yet to confirm these developments in the house.

About the upcoming episode, a source told Filmibeat, "Bigg Boss 19 makers have planned a grand twist before the finale episode. While the viewers are waiting for the Bigg Boss 19 Family Week, the channel and the production house have decided to take things to the next level with a shocking twist. Abhishek Bajaj's elimination from BB 19 weekend ka vaar has already set several tongues wagging, and now, the makers have planned a mid-week eviction."