Bigg Boss 19: Did Salman Khan slash his fees after Sikandar's failure? Here's how much he is charging

Bigg Boss 19: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is going back to his hosting duties with the upcoming new season of Bigg Boss. While the list of participants of Bigg Boss 19 is yet to be out, other details of the show are making rounds on the internet. Among them, speculations about Salman's fat paycheck have emerged online.

Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 19 According to multiple reports, Salman Khan is charging a whopping of ₹120-150 crore for the first three months of Bigg Boss 19.

The previous season of Bigg Boss ran for 15 weeks, just like other seasons. This was followed by one final episode.

Did Salman Khan slash his fees after Sikandar's failure? Previously, Salman was reportedly charging around ₹60 crore per month, which took his total earnings to somewhere close to 250 crore.

While Salman’s team is yet to confirm the reports, his reported fee is significantly lower than what he charged for the previous season. The reason behind this apparent reduction in remuneration remains unknown.

Salman Khan has become the face of the Bigg Boss for more than a decade now. The show initially began with Arshad Warsi as the host. Even Amitabh Bachchan was once the host.

However, the show's ratings soared after Salman Khan took over as host. Even when Bigg Boss moved to OTT with Karan Johar as the host, it couldn’t create the same level of success.

Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24, 2025. It will be streaming online on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM. It will air on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

Previously, the makers had dropped a teaser of Bigg Boss 19.

In the teaser, the OG host Salman Khan appeared in a Nehru jacket. He reveals a big twist in the upcoming season. He shared that the theme of Bigg Boss 19 will be “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar,” suggesting a dramatic powershift inside the Bigg Boss house. He promised “too much fun" this time.

The official post read: “Bhai ke saath laut aaya hai Bigg Boss ka naya season! Aur iss baar chalegi - Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, sirf #JioHotstar aur @colorstv par. @beingsalmankhan @danubeproperties @vaselineindia #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar.”

Talking about Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan said in a statement, “I have been a part of Bigg Boss for very long now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out.”