Bigg Boss 19 double eviction: Not Farrhana Bhatt, THIS contestant to be eliminated with Neelam Giri? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 19 double eviction: Speculations regarding a double eviction during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode continue to grow stronger. Recently, the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house witnessed a change as Pranit More returned to the game. On the other hand, Amaal Mallik became the captain.

Bigg Boss 19 elimination this week Amid this, reports claim that Neelam Giri might be the one walking out of Bigg Boss 19 this weekend.

Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj evicted from Bigg Boss 19? According to the popular Bigg Boss update account on X, BBTak, Giri won't be the only one to be eliminated. Reportedly, actor Abhishek Bajaj will be evicted as well.

“BREAKING! SHOCKING DOUBLE EVICTION! Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri are EVICTED from #BiggBoss19 house,” posted the account on X.

Netizens react to rumoured eviction of Abhishek Bajaj Reacting to the early predictions, shocked fans were not pleased.

A user wrote in the comments, “People were expecting Noor (Ashnoor) eviction but Abhi eviction came out of syllabus.”

“No wayyyy w** how, should I laugh or feel bad, Baseer 2.0,” added another, comparing the shocking eviction to Baseer Ali's elimination from the show.

One wrote, “Hahaha. Cheers to #FarrhanaBhatt supporters. Since he challenged he will not get evicted before Farrhana, LMAFAOOOO.”

One more commented, “Most unfair evictions happened this season.” Yet another alleged, “It's so shocking. It's clear hint to make #GauravKhanna or #AmaalMallik winner for this season.”

Someone else also said, “Abhishek Bajaj???? People were saying he can win.”

Nominees for eviction this week This week, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj are nominated for elimination.

Previous trends predicted that Farrhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri might be evicted during a possible double elimination.

While Gaurav Khanna was reportedly leading by maximum votes, as per a Filmibeat, Abhishek Bajaj also had strong support from his fans.

Reportedly, the real challenge was for Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri, who were behind in terms of votes.

Voting lines are closed now. They were open until Friday (November 7) at 10 AM.

When is the Bigg Boss 19 finale? Recent reports indicated that Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 might be extended for a few more weeks.

However, a report by India Today claimed that no extension has been planned by the makers.

“There are absolutely no plans to extend the season. While Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, we wanted to stick to the 15-week stipulated plan. There was no discussion about an extension — we don’t know how it became a viral topic,” the source told the news portal.

