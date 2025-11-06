Bigg Boss 19 elimination: Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt or Neelam Giri, who will be evicted from Salman Khan show?

Bigg Boss 19 elimination: All eyes are on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 as one contestant will be evicted from the show. This week, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj are nominated for eviction. While voting lines are still open, viewers have sparked a debate on social media, wondering who will be eliminated.

Neelam Giri to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19: Report According to a report by Filmibeat, Neelam Giri is likely to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 this weekend.

Quoting the early trends, the report suggested that Gaurav Khanna is currently leading in popularity, thanks to his fans. Following him closely is actor Abhishek Bajaj, who also enjoys strong backing from the audience.

However, it seems the real struggle is between Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri, who are expected to garner fewer votes. While polls are not over yet, speculations regarding the elimination are already gaining momentum among the viewers.

Double eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar? Rumours about a possible double eviction in the house are also doing the rounds on the internet.

Netizens on this week's nomination for eviction Reacting to a poll shared by a popular Bigg Boss update account on X, a user wrote, “Neelam toh gayi (Neelam Giri will be evicted).”

“This list makes it obvious who is in serious danger this week! #NeelamGiri and #FarrhanaBhatt, you both need to pack your bags, gurlll! It is definitely time to say abidu bye to the #BiggBoss19 house. ​Farrhana is too much fake drama, and Neelam is a constant source of toxic negativity. They contribute the least and deserve to be out in a double eviction. ​We are fully behind the one person playing with dignity and honesty! We are backing #GauravKhanna completely," added another.

One more commented, “Ab gayi Neelam kahi double eviction hua to Farhana (Neelam will be evicted and Farhana as well if there's a double eviction).”

Yet another wrote, “Time for Neelam to go.”

Someone else also wrote, “Neelam Giri ho sakti hai iss hafte ghar se bhar kyuki iss sabse low game play uska hi h (Neelam Giri is likely to be evicted from the house because her game is the lowest of all).”

Meanwhile, voting lines are open until Friday (November 7) at 10 AM. Supporters and fan clubs are actively campaigning on social media to save their favourite Bigg Boss player from elimination.

