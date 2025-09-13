Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan lashes out at Kunickaa for calling Tanya Mittal 'anpad gawar': 'You cannot use that term'

Bigg Boss 19: Filmmaker, choreographer Farah Khan took over the hosting duties during this week's Weekend Ka Vaar while OG host Salman Khan is away for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. Talking to the housemates, Farah Khan slammed Kunickaa Sadanand for questioning Tanya Mittal's ‘parvaarish’ (parenting) and calling her 'anpad gawar' (illiterate).

Farah Khan slams Kunickaa for commenting on Tanya Mittal's upbringing During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan questioned Sadanand on why she brings up parenting while teaching Tanya Mittal kitchen duties. Khan pointed out that Kunickaa Sadanand often tells Tanya, "you do not know how to cut this or your mother has not taught you this?" in the kitchen. She added that Sadanand has no right to comment on Tanya’s upbringing.

Farah Khan turned to Tanya Mittal and asked how important her mother is to her. To this, Mittal called her mother her “university, God, and everything.” She further shared that Sadanand told her, “She does not deserve to be on the show and she does not have any struggle.”

Kunickaa Sadanand calls Tanya Mittal ‘anpar gawar’ Tanya also revealed that Kunickaa called her “anpar gawar” (illiterate). She grew emotional while speaking about her mother.

Tanya Mittal said her mother never taught her to disrespect others.

During the discussion, Farah Khan described Tanya as a “harmless” girl.

Kunickaa Sadanand, meanwhile, admitted that she did tell Tanya she does not deserve to be on the show. Farah intervened and told her, “If someone is illiterate, then that person does not have any faults. It is circumstances that have not let that person to be educated. You cannot use that term.”

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi on Weekend Ka Vaar During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Farah Khan welcomed Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla on stage. The trio came to promote their upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3.

Kumar also interacted with housemates.

He was seen teasing his Housefull 5 co-star, Natalia Janoszek, over her brewing love triangle with Mridul Tiwari and Baseer Ali.

Arshad Warsi commented on Amaal Malik’s journey and said, “Yeh saare gaane Amaal ne hi likhe hai. Jab sab bache neeche khelte the, tab woh riyaaz karta tha. I’m so proud of you.”