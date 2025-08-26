Subscribe

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt OUT as first contestant evicted this season, but here's a twist

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt has been voted as the most undeserving contestant in the Bigg Boss house by the participants.

Updated26 Aug 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Farhana Bhatt evicted from Bigg Boss 19.(X)

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt has been named as the most undeserving contestant in the Bigg Boss house this season. She became the first participant to be evicted from the show in the first episode during a mid-week eviction. However, there's a twist to the game this season.

Bhatt has been moved to the Secret Room. She can now watch and listen to what housemates are saying without them knowing. This gives her a strategic edge to understand the players and their politics inside the house. She will reportedly join the show later.

 
