Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt in tears after Salman Khan questions her upbringing, fans react

Bigg Boss 19: On Saturday, host Salman Khan returned to Bigg Boss 19 for his Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He was extra hard on members in the house, especially Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. Khan schooled Bhatt for her language in the show and even questioned her upbringing.

Farrhana Bhatt breaks down after Salman Khan's comments Farrhana Bhatt was seen in tears as she struggled to control them on camera.

Salman Khan slammed Farrhana Bhatt. He began by bringing a book containing all of her abusive words, which were used in the house. After reading her past comments from the book, Khan said, “Is this what you’ve learnt at home or school? You even drag people from outside the show. Those who have nothing to do with this!”

What did Salman Khan say Referring to Bhatt's comment on Indian television and her ‘aurat’ remark at Gaurav Khanna, Salman Khan said, "And you say you don’t want to do TV — then what are you doing on Bigg Boss? You called Gaurav Khanna a lady with no POV — whose insult is that? His or all women’s? I’m embarrassed that people will know someone like you because of me. You’re harming your own reputation. I request Bigg Boss to please save Farhana from this torture. I told you in the second episode to correct yourself! Even outside the task, you use this language.”

“I myself come from TV — even Shah Rukh and Madhuri started from here. Gaurav is a superstar, working 18 hours a day for 20 years. He handled your words with grace — I wouldn’t have,” Salman Khan praised Khanna.

The host even asked Bhatt, “Are you here to become a vamp? This is your upbringing?”

Farrhana Bhatt to Tanya Mittal Later, Farrhana Bhatt, with teary eyes, was seen talking to Tanya Mittal. She admitted to being affected by Khan's comments.

Salman Khan also called Bhatt and Mittal ‘heartless’ in the episode.

Netizens react to Salman Khan slamming Farrhana Bhatt Khan's bashing has been appreciated by many among the viewers. One such wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “This was much needed thank you Salman Khan for showing Farrhana Bhatt her reality (sic).”

“Thank you #SalmanKhan Sir for exposing Farrhana Bhatt. Farrhana crossed all limits of disgrace and left no stone unturned in abusing others (sic),” another added.

However, fans of Bhatt were not happy with Khan's comments.

One of them wrote on the micro-blogging site, “FIVE time national medals in taekwondo for India and representing #India in common wealth, Salman Khan and other HM’s will never understand importance of representing India internationally, stop mocking her every time (sic).”

Someone posted, “Dear @BeingSalmanKhan, This is Farrhana Bhatt.. She represented her country, isn't this enough for you to atleast respect her profession?”

