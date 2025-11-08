Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date: Will Salman Khan-hosted reality show get a 4-week extension?

Bigg Boss 19 finale date is finally out, but despite speculation of a four-week extension for the fan-favourite show, the high-drama reality show will run as per its original plan.

Advertisement

Fans were hopeful that high TRPs and the engaging drama inside the house would result in an extension.

According to an India Today report, the show makers will be sticking to the original schedule for the show, putting the fans' desire for an extension to rest. “There are absolutely no plans to extend the season," the news portal, citing sources, confirmed.

Therefore, Bigg Boss 19 will continue its 15-week episode structure without any deviation.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date: When will the reality show's final episode air? The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is officially set to air in one month's time, on 7 December 2025.

Host Salman Khan's tight schedule, with his shooting schedule for Battle of Galwan fixed, is also reportedly why the show wouldn't get an extension.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date: Where to watch? Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 PM, followed by its TV telecast on Colors at 10:30 PM.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 update: Amaal Mallik takes captaincy amid discord with Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date: Who will win the show? As Bigg Boss 19 enters its final stretch, social media is abuzz with who will win this season. According to online voting trends and fan polls, Gaurav Khanna is leading with the highest number of votes. In a recent episode, Gaurav also confidently declared, “Main hoon superstar TV ka.”

However, netizens were divided, claiming that the makers are biased towards him. “Looks like the makers want GK to win, but I really hope he doesn’t. Let’s see.”

Advertisement

In the Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Khanna lost his cool on Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt after he couldn't become the captain inside the house.

After housemates mocked Gaurav, he was heard saying, “Finale mein khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye, tu pehchani jayegi ki tu mere season mein aayi thi."