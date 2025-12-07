Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Early voting trends come true! Gaurav Khanna wins Season 19, takes home ₹50 lakh prize money

Gaurav Khanna has won the Bigg Boss 19 title and is taking home ₹50 lakh prize money, confirming all the early voting trends. According to widely-shared fan polls and social media trend trackers, Gaurav had already emerged as the frontrunner – fueling speculations that he might win, all of which has now come true.

Khanna – the person whom Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan had to push week after week – reminding him to be more active – was declared Bigg Boss Season 19 winner. Social media is now flooded with congratulatory messages pouring in for the Anupamaa actor.

‘Congratulations GK’ Shortly after Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner, ‘Congratulations GK’ started trending on social media platforms – with netizens showering love for the Bigg Boss 19 winner.

“He didn’t need drama, he didn’t need shouting. He played with class, earned respect, and won hearts,” one user commented on X.

“You can only win with dignity if you are Gaurav Khanna,” posted another social media user.

And amid all the chatter, one moment from the past is now going viral.

When Gaurav told Farrhana Bhatt ‘tu hi taali bajayegi…’ During one of the episodes, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt had got into a heated argument with Khanna – now the Bigg Boss 19 winner – telling Farrhana that she would be the one to cheer for him when he wins the trophy.

And that's exactly what happened on Sunday. Netizens have been hailing the moment – with Gaurav's reply – “Dekhna tu hi taali bajayegi mere liye…" now all over social media.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gaurav Khanna had described himself as a “simple boy from Kanpur came to Bombay with no godfather, no backing, no shortcuts just a dream he believed in more than anything.” He said every step he has taken in the industry has been his own – “built on hustle, sacrifice and a silent resilience that only a few truly understand”.

What did early voting trends show? Early voting trends had shown music composer-singer Amaal Mallik is close behind Gaurav Khanna – securing strong digital support in the final stretch. Farhana Bhatt, a popular contestant from Kashmir, was holding the third position in these online rankings, while Tanya Mittal and Pranit More trailed in fourth and fifth place.

However, as the finale gained momentum, Amaal Malik was the first contestant to be evicted.