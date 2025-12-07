Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Farrhana Bhatt emerges as new fan favourite over Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna has already generated massive buzz after early voting trends favouring him sparked speculations that he could be the winner of this season. However, there is another name – that has generated equal buzz – Farhana Bhatt. Courtesy? The Bigg Boss contestants' popularity ranking.

An unofficial Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Popularity Ranking revealed that Farrhana Bhatt has been ranked as the most popular contestant. The pollster mentioned that Farrhana emerged as the most popular, based on the number of likes on a poll.

Where does Gaurav Khanna rank? As per the popularity rankings, Farrhana Bhatt secured the top spot, while Gaurav Khanna ranked second. Here's a glimpse:

1. Farrhana Bhatt

2. Gaurav Khanna

3. Amaal Mallik

4. Pranit More

5. Tanya Mittal

View full Image Farrhana Bhatt ranked most popular

Bigg Boss 19: What do early voting trends show? According to widely-shared fan polls and social media trend trackers, Gaurav has emerged as the current frontrunner. Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik is reportedly close behind, securing strong digital support in the final stretch. Farhana Bhatt, a popular contestant from Kashmir, is holding the third position in these online rankings, while Tanya Mittal and Pranit More are trailing in fourth and fifth place.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale The curtain comes down today on the 19th season of Bigg Boss, which witnessed everything from unlikely friendships to bitter rifts, headline-grabbing controversies and high-voltage drama. Following its premiere on August 24 with 18 contestants, the Salman Khan–hosted show would see five finalists fighting for the title: actor Farhana Bhatt, spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, singer Amaal Malik, comedian Pranit More, and actor Gaurav Khanna.