Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: Early voting trends show Gaurav Khanna as winner

Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: The curtain comes down today on the 19th season of Bigg Boss, which witnessed everything from unlikely friendships to bitter rifts, headline-grabbing controversies and high-voltage drama. Following its premiere on August 24 with 18 contestants, the Salman Khan–hosted show would see five finalists fighting for the title: actor Farhana Bhatt, spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, singer Amaal Malik, comedian Pranit More, and actor Gaurav Khanna.
However, the road to finale week was anything but calm. In one of the season’s most shocking moments, contestant Ashnoor Kaur struck Tanya with a wooden plank — a clear violation of Bigg Boss’ no-violence rule – which quickly went viral on social media too.
Taking note of the incident, Salman Khan added that letting the act go unpunished would be “unfair to all the contestants” who faced consequences earlier. Ashnoor was immediately removed from the show, ending her journey on a dramatic note. What's next?
Stay tuned to LiveMint for all the updates on Bigg Boss 19 Finale!
Armaan made multiple posts on X, urging viewers to vote for his brother. In one of his post, he wrote, “LET’S GO FAM! #AMAALIANS WE HAVE TO BRING THIS HOME 🤘🏻🔥 LET’S PUSH THE HARDEST AND GET OUR BOY THE VICTORY HE DESERVES!”
Ahead of the grand finale, Shehnaaz Gill urged fans on X to support Amaal Mallik. “Let’s welcome the trophy home… Your vote can make @AmaalMallik win 🏆 Vote, vote, vote,” she wrote.
Early unofficial trends suggest Gaurav Khanna is leading the race, with Amaal Mallik close behind. Fans now wait for Salman Khan to reveal the official winner during the grand finale tonight.
Although there is no official announcement about what amount the Bigg Boss 19 winner will take home, estimates based on previous winners' prize say that the winner tonight could earn over ₹50 lakh
The grand finale will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV simultaneously at 9 pm.
