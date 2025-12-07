Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: Early voting trends show Gaurav Khanna as winner

Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: The curtain comes down today on the 19th season of Bigg Boss, which witnessed everything from unlikely friendships to bitter rifts, headline-grabbing controversies and high-voltage drama. Following its premiere on August 24 with 18 contestants, the Salman Khan–hosted show would see five finalists fighting for the title: actor Farhana Bhatt, spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, singer Amaal Malik, comedian Pranit More, and actor Gaurav Khanna.

However, the road to finale week was anything but calm. In one of the season’s most shocking moments, contestant Ashnoor Kaur struck Tanya with a wooden plank — a clear violation of Bigg Boss’ no-violence rule – which quickly went viral on social media too.

Taking note of the incident, Salman Khan added that letting the act go unpunished would be “unfair to all the contestants” who faced consequences earlier. Ashnoor was immediately removed from the show, ending her journey on a dramatic note. What's next?

