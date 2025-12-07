Bigg Boss 19 Finale Voting Trends: Gaurav Khanna leads, Amaal Mallik close behind

Bigg Boss 19 Voting trends: With the Bigg Boss 19 finale just hours away, fan excitement has hit a fever pitch. Unofficial online voting trends have sparked intense speculation over who could lift the trophy tonight — and early momentum appears to favour actor Gaurav Khanna.

According to widely-shared fan polls and social media trend trackers, Gaurav has emerged as the current frontrunner. Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik is reportedly close behind, securing strong digital support in the final stretch. Farhana Bhatt, a popular contestant from Kashmir, is holding the third position in these online rankings, while Tanya Mittal and Pranit More are trailing in fourth and fifth place.

However, fans are quick to point out that these trends are not official — and Bigg Boss finales are known for dramatic turnarounds. With voting still open and campaigns in overdrive, supporters are pushing hard to change the scoreboard before the final announcement.

The top five finalists were locked in after Malti Chahar’s mid-week eviction. Each remaining contestant has distinct gameplay and a dedicated fanbase, making this one of the most unpredictable endgames in recent seasons.

Adding to the drama, the grand finale — hosted by Salman Khan — promises blockbuster performances and star power, with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday set to appear as special guests.

The official winner will be revealed tonight when Salman announces the final result live. Until then, fans continue refreshing voting charts and hashtags, hoping their favourite will be the one holding the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Bigg Boss 19 trophy Last week saw the elimination of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, while Malti Chahar was ousted in a surprise mid-week eviction. The audience now holds the final vote. As the show’s most anticipated moment draws near — will Amaal’s fan-favourite status translate into Bigg Boss 19’s grand trophy?