Bigg Boss 19 finale: What is the net worth of Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal and other finalists? Details here

The Bigg Boss 19 finale is airing right now Sunday, December 7. Five finalists- Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Farrhana Bhatt - are waiting with bated breath as the moment inches closer. Salman Khan is host the event. Amaal Malik has been evicted from the show.

All of these contestants have been in the limelight due to their fights and their behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Now, with the result just hours away, all eyes are on which participant will take home the trophy.

Ahead of the finale, here is the net worth of all Bigg Boss 19 finalists. All of these figures are rough estimates and could not be independently verified by Live Mint.

Gaurav Khanna’s net worth: The actor made his name with the show Anupamaa. Before he entered the entertainment industry, he used to work as a marketing manager. Gaurav has also participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, winning the reality show. As per a News18 report, he has a net worth between ₹8 and ₹15 crore.

Tanya Mitta's net worth She has often flaunted her lavish lifestyle on the show. Tanya reportedly entered the Bigg Boss House with 800 sarees, News18 stated. The outlet claimed she has a net worth of around ₹2 crore. Tanya also owns several luxurious cars, high-end branded sarees, as well as other expensive items.

Pranit More’s net worth The stand-up comedian has a net worth between ₹4 crore and ₹8 crore, as per a Times of India report. His income comes mainly from brand endorsements, shows and digital content creation. Pranit had left Bigg Boss 19 due to dengue, but returned to the show later.

Farrhana Bhatt’s net worth The actress has a net worth between ₹1.5 crore and ₹3 crore, according to Times of India. Farrhana has appeared in dance videos for companies like Zee Music and T-Series. Before Bigg Boss 19, she had worked in projects like Laila Majnu and The Freelancer.

Amaal Mallik’s net worth The singer-composer, who has now been evicted, has remained in the news for his confrontations with other Bigg Boss 19 housemates such as Malti Chahar and Awez Darbar. The brother of singer Armaan Malik, Amaal has composed tracks for films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Kapoor & Sons. As per a Wion report, Amaal has a net worth of ₹37.5 crore.

