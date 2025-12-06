Subscribe

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: When and where to watch, top finalists, prize amount, guests and other details

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is set for December 7, featuring the Top 5 contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. Fans can vote until 10 AM on the same day, with a potential prize of 50 lakh for the winner.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated6 Dec 2025, 10:46 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 finale is set to be held on December 7.
After over three months of dramatic confrontations, alliances, and emotional roller-coasters, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which began on 24 August with 18 contestants, has now been whittled down to a fierce Top 5 — one of whom will walk away with the trophy and a substantial cash prize.

Finale Date, Timings and Broadcast Details

The finale is scheduled for 7 December, promising an evening of glitz, surprises and emotional closure. Viewers can stream the live event on JioHotstar starting at 9:00 pm, while those tuning in on television can catch it on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

The Final Five Contenders

From the original 18 participants to five finalists — it’s come down to: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. Rumours based on early voting patterns suggest that Gaurav, Farrhana and Amaal have emerged as strong contenders — but remember: with reality television, surprises are never far off.

How to Vote — And Why Every Vote Counts

Fans still have time to support their favourites. Voting works as follows:

Download and open the JioHotstar app.

Register with your name, phone number, email, age and date of birth.

Head to the Bigg Boss 19 page.

Hit the “Vote” section and select your favourite contestant’s photo.

You may cast up to 99 votes per user — and yes, you can put all on a single contestant if you so wish.

Keep in mind: the voting window closes at 10:00 AM on 7 December.

What the Winner Stands to Gain

While the show’s producers have not officially confirmed the prize amount, several media reports suggest that this season’s champion will win a hefty 50 lakh. Given the show’s immense popularity, that sum reflects both the high stakes and the prestige of lifting the Bigg Boss trophy.

To raise the glamour quotient, Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will attend the finale. The pair will be there to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera — promising a blend of reality-TV drama and star-powered entertainment.

 
 
