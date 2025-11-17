Bigg Boss 19: From Ashnoor Kaur's father to Gaurav Khanna's wife, check out who is entering Salman Khan's house next

Bigg Boss 19: After the unexpected eviction of Mridul Tiwari, fans were on the edge to find out which housemate would leave the Bigg Boss 19 house next. As filmmaker Rohit Shetty took over Weekend Ka Vaar, replacing host Salman Khan, no elimination was announced.

New entry in Bigg Boss 19 house If reports are true, Bigg Boss 19 contestants will be joined by their dear ones on the show, as part of family week.

According to the latest promo, Kunickka Sadanand had an emotional reunion with her son Ayaan, who became the first family member to enter the show.

Family week on Bigg Boss 19 Popular Bigg Boss source, BBTak reported that Ashnoor Kaur's father, who also entered the show, isn't happy with Tanya Mittal. Mittal previously made several remarks on Kaur and her appearance.

Besides him, Tanya Mittal's brother will be seen rooting for her on the show, if rumours are true. On the other hand, Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha, Pranit More's brother, and Shehbaz Badesha's cousin will also join the housemates this week.

Amaal Mallik's father, composer Daboo Malik, is also said to join the Salman Khan-hosted show. His appearance on the show comes days after the singer called his father ‘failure.’

Not just Mallik's father, Malti Chahar's father is likely to join this week's family special episodes. Farrhana Bhatt's mother will also pay a visit, as per the viral account on X, formerly Twitter.

Confirming the same, a report by Filmibeat quoted a source. The source told the portal, “After the shocking eviction of Mridul Tiwari, the channel and the production house are now gearing up for Bigg Boss 19 Family Week, where the family members will play a pivotal role in deciding which contestant will secure a spot in the Ticket to Finale task. Expect the unexpected in the show as the makers have special plans to spice things up. Ashnoor Kaur's father and Kunicka Sadanand's son Ayan Lal have been confirmed as enter as special guests in the show. Once again, there will be a pause and freeze segment, where the housemates will have to stay in freeze position to welcome the guests.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Rohit Shetty warns Kunickaa after her lesbian remark on Malti

This week, everyone except Shehbaz Badesha, who recently became the captain of the house, was nominated for eviction. It included Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Malik and Ashnoor Kaur.