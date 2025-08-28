Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna opens up about wanting kids, tells Mridul Tiwari his wife doesn’t: ‘Manna padega…’ | WATCH

Bigg Boss 19: It has been a few days since Bigg Boss 19 began streaming. While contestants were already seen locking horns, in the latest episode, actor Gaurav Khanna, one of the most popular names of this season, opened up about his personal life on the show. He told housemate, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, that he wants to have kids, however, his wife, Akanksha Chamola, doesn't want to.

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari In a candid conversation, Khanna tells Tiwari in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house that the couple has agreed not to have a child yet.

He share insights into his marriage.

Tiwai asked Gaurav Khanna about his thoughts on fatherhood after the actor told him, "We will complete 9 years in November."

Gaurav Khanna says wife doesn't want kids When Mridul Tiwari asked if Khanna has kids, the actor said, "No, my wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through).”

Reasoning that his wife's decision is correct for the family.

“Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them. I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained,” he said on the show.

To this, Tiwari reminded Gaurav Khanna that the situation changes with time. Khanna replied, “Yes, of course, we will see then. Never say never."

Watch:

Bigg Boss 19 update Before Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna appeared in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India. He was the winner of the show.

He is best known for TV shows like CID and Anupamaa.

Reportedly, he is also the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19.

The new season of Bigg Boss began with 16 contestants — Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhat, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Amaal Mallik.

However, during the first eviction, Farhana Bhat was voted out.

On day 4, the first captaincy task in the house was announced. It was called "Merry-Go-Round.”

Catch all updates of Bigg Boss 19 streaming online on JioHotstar and ColorsTV.