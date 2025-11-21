Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola reveals details about her love story with the actor

Bigg Boss 19 is just a couple of weeks away from its finale. As the contestants are leveling up their game, they were recently surprised by their family members, who entered the Bigg Boss house to meet them.

One of the guests who made headlines following her entry was Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola. She entered the house during the Wednesday episode, and her reunion with the Anupamaa star was both loving and emotional.

While the fans enjoyed Akanksha’s light moments with other housemates, she also kept the audience hooked, as she revealed big details regarding her love story with Gaurav.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s love story While sitting with Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav and Akanksha revealed that they have a 9-year age gap. Akanksha shared that it was the actor who liked her first and went on to ask for her number, even without making her realize that he was trying. The actress gave her number to him immediately, and months after their first meeting, the couple went on to get married. They tied the knot in 2015.

Elsewhere, during her appearance in the house, Akanksha brought laughter amongst the housemates by warning the Bigg Boss. She asked him to release Gaurav, or she might give him an adult kiss. Furthermore, she asked her husband to remain aware of his competitors.

The couple shared several sweet moments, including Gaurav cutting fruits for Akanksha and the duo dancing while Amaal Mallik sang for them.

Will Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola have kids? Previously, Akanksha made headlines after Gaurav revealed on the show that he wishes to have kids, but his wife is not ready yet.

Clarifying her statements in the Bigg Boss house, the actress shared that due to her demanding career, she is not sure about having children, while Gaurav supported his wife’s decision.

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Khanna asked an astrologer if he would ever have kids in the future, to which the latter responded that Akanksha is thinking about having kids soon.

FAQs For how long have Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola been married? Gaurav and Akanksha have been married for nine years.

What show is Gaurav Khanna famous for? Gaurav Khanna is famous for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa.