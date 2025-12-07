Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik & more — meet the top 5 finalists

The stage is set for the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, with five contestants making it to the last leg of the competition. After weeks of high-drama tasks, alliances and eliminations, these finalists are now in the running for the trophy:
Buzz around the finale is soaring as fan trends and winner predictions continue to dominate social media ahead of Salman Khan’s big announcement.
The popular TV actor was the first to secure a spot in the finale. Known for his calm but impactful game, Gaurav enjoys strong support from viewers and is being seen as one of the season’s strongest contenders.
An actor and influencer from Jammu & Kashmir, Farrhana has been one of the most fiery personalities of the season — from heated confrontations to standout performances. Her journey has sparked intense fan reactions online.
The singer-composer has brought star power, emotional moments and unexpected conflicts to the show. His friendships and disagreements inside the house kept him constantly in the spotlight.
A public speaker and entrepreneur, Tanya carved her space in the game through her bold opinions and unique personality. Her statements often made headlines both inside and outside the house.
A consistent performer through tasks and difficult nominations, Pranit’s steady approach has taken him all the way to the finale — making his journey one of resilience.
The Top 5 was confirmed after a mid-week eviction that saw Malti Chahar exit the show just days before the finale.
Unofficial online voting trends have sparked intense speculation over who could lift the trophy tonight — and early momentum appears to favour actor Gaurav Khanna.
The winner of Bigg Boss 19 will be revealed tonight during the live telecast hosted by Salman Khan.
