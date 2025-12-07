Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: How much will the winner take home as Salman Khan crowns the champion tonight?

Bigg Boss 19 reaches its final showdown tonight, Sunday, 7 December, and all eyes are on the winning prize.

How Much Prize Money Will the Winner Receive? Although the makers have not issued an official announcement yet, industry estimates suggest that the winner is likely to take home ₹50–55 lakh, along with the coveted trophy.

As host Salman Khan prepares to reveal the champion in a matter of hours, fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see who will walk away with both the title and the hefty cash reward.

The makers have kept the prize money under wraps this season, adding extra suspense as the finale approaches. While there has been no formal declaration, the trend from previous seasons points towards a prize in the ₹50–55 lakh range, which is expected to be confirmed only when Salman Khan announces the winner live on stage. This amount may also vary depending on deductions or tasks completed during the season.

Fans will only get the exact figure once the winner’s name is declared tonight, keeping the final moments of the show packed with tension and excitement.

en and Where to Watch the Bigg Boss 19 Finale The grand finale will stream live at 9:00 PM IST on JioHotstar, which also makes it accessible via JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. For television audiences, the broadcast will air on Colours TV, with the telecast expected to begin around 10:30 PM.

The finale episode will include high-energy performances, emotional journey clips of all finalists, and Salman Khan’s special segments before he finally announces the winner. As always, the production promises a dramatic, entertainment-heavy ending to the season.

Meet the Finalists of this Season After Malti Chahar's eviction, audience had their five top contenders - Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik.

Shortly ahead of the finale, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More were evicted from 5th and the 4th position, respectively.

Watch the finale on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm IST.