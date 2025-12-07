Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Tonight: Where to watch, time & star-studded guest list

The countdown is on for the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, as the season ends tonight with host Salman Khan announcing the winner after more than three months of high-voltage drama, alliances and eliminations.
The grand finale airs tonight, December 7.
After weeks of nominations, challenges and unpredictable exits, the Top 5 finalists competing for the trophy are:
The finalists will also deliver special performances before Salman declares the winner.
Bollywood and TV favourites will join Salman for the celebrations. Highlights include:
With fan campaigns peaking and voting lines still open, the finale promises surprises right until the final moment — when the Bigg Boss 19 trophy is finally lifted.
