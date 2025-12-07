Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Tonight: Where to watch, time & star-studded guest list

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale airs tonight, with Salman Khan set to announce the winner live. Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal make up the Top 5. The star-studded event will stream on JioCinema from 9 pm and later telecast on Colors TV.

Anjali Thakur
Updated7 Dec 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 finale is set to be held on December 7.
The countdown is on for the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, as the season ends tonight with host Salman Khan announcing the winner after more than three months of high-voltage drama, alliances and eliminations.

Where to watch the finale

The grand finale airs tonight, December 7.

  • Streaming: JioCinema from 9 pm
  • Television: Colors TV later in the evening

Finalists

After weeks of nominations, challenges and unpredictable exits, the Top 5 finalists competing for the trophy are:

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Pranit More
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Tanya Mittal

The finalists will also deliver special performances before Salman declares the winner.

Star-studded finale night

Bollywood and TV favourites will join Salman for the celebrations. Highlights include:

  • Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promoting their upcoming film
  • Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone appearing for Splitsvilla 16
  • Music and dance acts by Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and others

With fan campaigns peaking and voting lines still open, the finale promises surprises right until the final moment — when the Bigg Boss 19 trophy is finally lifted.

