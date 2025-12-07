Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Tonight: Where to watch, time & star-studded guest list

The countdown is on for the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, as the season ends tonight with host Salman Khan announcing the winner after more than three months of high-voltage drama, alliances and eliminations.

Where to watch the finale The grand finale airs tonight, December 7.

Streaming: JioCinema from 9 pm

Television: Colors TV later in the evening

Finalists After weeks of nominations, challenges and unpredictable exits, the Top 5 finalists competing for the trophy are:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal The finalists will also deliver special performances before Salman declares the winner.

Star-studded finale night Bollywood and TV favourites will join Salman for the celebrations. Highlights include:

