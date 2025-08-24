Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slashes his fees by ₹100 crore. Here's why

Bigg Boss 19 is only hours away from marking its debut. As the buzz around the controversial reality show is at its peak, reports about host Salman Khan's fees have emerged online. Once the highest-paid star on Indian television, Salman Khan is now facing a staggering pay cut of nearly ₹100 crore in his hosting fee, as per a new report.

Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 19 Hindustan Times reported that Salman Khan was once taking home more than ₹200 crore for a season of Bigg Boss in the past.

Citing industry sources, the report claimed that Salman Khan’s paycheck for hosting Bigg Boss 19 has undergone a significant change. The superstar, who has been the face of the reality show for years, is reportedly charging around ₹10 crore per weekend this season. Unlike the previous years, however, the duration of his hosting stint has been reduced. As per a report by Times Now, Khan is expected to host the show for approximately 15 weeks, which is a little over three months of the usual runtime.

If this is true, then this arrangement would bring Khan's total earnings for Bigg Boss season 19 to about ₹150 crore. While this figure might still sound a lot by the television industry standards, it is actually a notable dip for Salam when compared to what he has earned in earlier seasons.

Reportedly, Salman charged a whopping ₹250 crore for Bigg Boss 18 and around ₹200 crore for Bigg Boss 17. This season’s paycheck, therefore, marks a considerable cut in remuneration.

So, why did Salman Khan slash his fees? It is reported that Salman Khan is not expected to continue hosting Bigg Boss 19 for its entire run this season. Instead, after completing around 15 weeks, the superstar is reportedly set to hand over hosting responsibilities to guest anchors. Farah Khan and Karan Johar, taking over his responsibilities, have already started doing the rounds. Previously, both filmmakers have stepped in as interim hosts during the show whenever Salman had to step away from the show due to prior commitments.

As a result, the decision to limit Salman’s hosting duties this time has had a direct impact on his remuneration. The report suggest that this reduction in screen time is the primary reason behind the significant cut in Khan's fees.

Had Salman continued to host the entire season without handing over the duties to others, it is believe his overall earnings would have matched his previous remuneration from Bigg Boss 18.