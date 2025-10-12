Bigg Boss 19: Why is internet gushing over Gaurav Khanna after Weekend Ka Vaar? ‘Most secure contestant’

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan hosted Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 and addressed many issues in the house. While he was seen confronting housemates on several matters, he also praised one of them for his game in the house. We are talking about actor Gaurav Khanna.

Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna In a twist of events, Khan praised Khanna for his strategy in the house. He said. “Ek aur admi dhire dhire ubhar raha ha (Another man is slowly emerging in the Bigg Boss 19 house).”

Farhana Bhat and others are heard citing Gaurav Khanna's name, to which Salman Khan agreed with a laugh. When called by his name, Khanna folded his hands in a warm gesture towards the host. He also thanked Khan.

Salman Khan said, “Uske dimag me pehle se hi tha ki 4-5 hafteing jane do…uske bad mein (He had already decided in his mind to let 4–5 weeks pass… after that he would show his game)…waiting for the right ball to send it out of the park.”

Khanna reacted to his praise and replied, “Thank you sir.”

Netizens react to Gaurav Khanna's game in Bigg Boss 19 Not just Salman Khan, Gaurav Khanna is also winning hearts on the internet.

Agreeing with Khan's observation about Khanna, a user commented to the post, “He deserves this appreciation he was always doing good just not so vocal about things but now he put his opinion without any restriction (sic).”

“He was waiting for the right ball as SK also mentioned ....He was playing safe too... not running to conclusion and GK is intelligent and honest contestant ....Great going (sic),” added another.

“He’s not just playing BiggBoss — He’s rewriting how the game should be played,” said someone else.

One more posted on the micro-blogging site, “I'll again repeat, #GauravKhanna is the MOST SECURE contestant! his happiness even for #AbhishekBajaj comes from a very genuine place! I just cannot imagine this type of happiness on Amaal's face if Baseer is praised (sic).”

Salman Khan grills Neelam Giri, sides with Gaurav Khanna On Saturday's episode, Salman Khan was seen grilling Neelam Giri for taking out her frustration on everyone. Her move came after Gaurav Khanna slammed her during the recent playground task.

“Playground wale task mein karna kya tha?” Khan asked, to which Giri replied, “Bura bura bolna tha (We had to say bad things about each other).”

Salman Khan went on to side with Khanna in this matter and further questioned her, “Toh Gaurav ne kya galat kiya jiska gussa aapne pure ghar par nikaala? (So what did Gaurav do wrong that made you take out your anger on the whole house?).”