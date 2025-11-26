Bigg Boss 19: Is Gaurav Khanna getting direct entry to grand finale? Here's what is revealed about Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 19, the hit Salman Khan-hosted show, is officially entering its final phase — and fan-favourite Gaurav Khanna has already secured his entry to the grand finale.

This comes days after Khanna became the acting captain of the house.

Gaurav Khanna wins Ticket to Finale According to the latest update by the popular Bigg Boss account, BBTak, Gaurav Khanna won the highly anticipated Ticket To Finale Task in Bigg Boss 19, securing his place in the finale.

If confirmed during the telecast, Khanna will become the first contestant to get a guaranteed seat in the finale.

“Gaurav Khanna not only wins the Ticket to Finale but also becomes the ACTING CAPTAIN of the house, means the LAST CAPTAIN of Bigg Boss 19. He is officially safe from nominations, and gets a direct entry into the Grand Finale!”

About the Ticket To Finale Task According to media reports, the task for the Ticket to Finale was designed to test endurance, balance, pressure management and mental resilience.

Set in the garden area, the challenge involved participants balancing two bowls full of water, attached to either side of a stick, on their shoulders. The participants were to balance the bowls as they walked around, without spilling the contents.

The rule was simple — spill meant elimination.

Ticket To Finale: Eliminations Played across three rounds of twenty minutes each, one housemate was eliminated per round. In Round 1, Farrhana was eliminated. Pranit More was the second contender to exit. Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated in the third and final round of the task.

Gaurav Khanna reportedly remained steady, focused and balanced until the very end of his high-pressure task, ultimately winning the Ticket To Finale.

Bigg Boss 19: Top 8 contestants Gaurav Khanna

Ashnoor Kaur

Amaal Mallik

Pranit More

Farrhana Bhatt

Tanya Mittal

Malti Chahar

Shehbaz Badesha