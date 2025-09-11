Bigg Boss 19: Is Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend ‘vidhayak’? Here's what she said

Bigg Boss 19: Spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal seemingly opened up about her personal life in the new episode of Bigg Boss 19. Mittal, who is known for hitting headlines with her shocking claims, lavish lifestyle and even fights, has become one of the most popular faces of the season. In the latest, she dropped hints about her ex-boyfriend, who was most likely a political figure.

Did Tanya Mittal reveal her ex was an MLA? In the new episode, Tanya Mittal is seen talking to Shehbaz Badesha, who recently entered Bigg Boss 19 as the wildcard entry. In a light-hearted moment, Mittal is seen sitting down with Badesha and exchanging fun shayaris. He even asked her if she was still in love with her ex.

Tanya shared that she has been in a relationship twice. However, she does not love any of her ex-boyfriends now.

What followed next seemed to be a revelation about her ex.

Tanya Mittal said, “Aaj bhi chup chupke voh mujhse milne aata hai. Aine main jisse tum dekhte ho voh mera nahi uska chehra aata hai (Even today, he comes to meet me in secret. In the mirror you look into, it is not my face but his that appears).”

She added, “Puri duniya ne kaha tha ki voh mere layak nahi hai. Main kaise bataun tujhe Shehbaz, pure desh main uske jaisa koi Vidhayak nahi hai (The whole world said he was not right for me. How do I explain to you, Shehbaz — there is no MLA like him in the entire country),” hinting that her ex-boyfriend was an MLA.

Mittal was also seen blushing after the confession.

Watch her reaction:

Shehbaz asked her further to confirm if her ex was indeed a vidhayak (MLA), to which she refused to reply.

Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 19 contestants are now days away from Weekend Ka Vaar. However, instead of Salman Khan, Arshad Warsi will be hosting the show.

For the unversed, Warsi was the first host of the show.

This time, Warsi will return alongside Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla as they promote their upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3.