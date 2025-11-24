Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted ahead of finale — Top 8 contestants announced

Bigg Boss 19 is just two weeks away from its grand finale and the battle for the trophy has intensified. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, actor Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted after receiving the fewest audience votes — a result that took many viewers by surprise.

Host Salman Khan announced the bottom four nominees — Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar and Kunickaa — before revealing that Kunickaa’s journey had come to an end. Salman praised her for her contribution to the season, saying, “Kunickaa, too good yaar… Aapke bina yeh season adhura hota.”

Many housemates, including Farrhana and Tanya, grew emotional as they bid her goodbye. On social media too, fans expressed disappointment, calling her eviction “unfair” and insisting she deserved to be in the finale lineup.

One user wrote, “She was better than Ashnoor and Malti.” Another added, “She deserved Top 5.” A popular comment read, “One of the best senior contestants this season — well played, Kunickaa!”

Kunickaa’s journey on Bigg Boss 19 The actor made a mark early in the season — even taking on the role of captain in the very first week and earning praise from Salman for her strong opinions and leadership. Over the weeks, she showcased both her stern and playful sides, built strong friendships with contestants like Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, and engaged in notable clashes with Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt.

Despite multiple nominations, she managed to stay safe until now — making her exit just short of the finale.

Top 8 contestants revealed With Kunickaa gone, the competition has officially entered its final stretch. The Top 8 contestants now in the race are:

Amaal Mallik

Farhana Bhatt

Ashnoor Kaur

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Malti Chahar

Shehbaz Badesha With eliminations expected to continue at a rapid pace, even one wrong move could prove costly for the housemates.

When and where to watch the finale The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is scheduled for 7 December 2025.

The show airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioHotstar.