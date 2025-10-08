Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar says she’s very comfortable with ‘male energy’; here's why

Malti Chahar, Bigg Boss 19’s new wildcard contestant, has quickly grabbed attention with her bold and honest personality. She happens to be cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister. She is stirring up drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

The model-actress first gave Tanya Mittal a reality check. She told the social media influencer that her “double standards” were getting exposed on social media.

“While you say you wear sarees only and nothing else, people can see your post where you’re wearing mini-skirts,” Malti told Tanya.

When Tanya Mittal says people try to belittle those who achieve popularity, Malti replies, “People can only use what they find about you.”

Now, during a candid conversation with Amaal Malik and Mridul Tiwari, Malti revealed her strict upbringing. She spoke about her father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, who served in the Indian Air Force.

Malti Chahar shared that her father had dreamed of her becoming an IPS officer even before she was born. During her childhood, she wasn’t allowed to step out much or behave like a “typical girl”.

Until Class 12, she kept a boy-cut hairstyle, couldn’t wear feminine clothes or even apply mehendi. Growing up around her father and his friends, she became comfortable with ‘male energy’, Malti added.

“I am very comfortable with boys because I’ve always been around boys since childhood. I used to live with my father and spent a lot of time with his friends. That’s why I’m very comfortable with male energy,” she said.

“I had a boy-cut until Class 12. I wasn't allowed to wear clothes like girls typically do. I'd get slapped if I applied mehendi. Basically, I did not have the permission to do anything ‘girly’,” she added.

Who is Malti Chahar? Malti Chahar, born on 15 November in Agra, is a software engineering graduate from Lucknow. She first entered the limelight during IPL 2018 when cameras caught her cheering for the Chennai Super Kings. Her charming smile quickly went viral, and fans called her the “mystery girl” of CSK.

