Bigg Boss 19: Meet Tanya Mittal, influencer and viral face from Maha Kumbh, who just entered Salman Khan’s show

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has kicked off on JioCinema and Colors TV, and one of the most talked-about contestants this season is Tanya Mittal. The Gwalior-born influencer became the third participant to step into the reality show’s new edition, which promises fresh drama, intrigue, and entertainment.

Who is Tanya Mittal? Tanya Mittal wears many hats-- she’s an influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster and former model. She runs her own brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers handbags, handcuffs and saris. Apart from showcasing her entrepreneurial side, Tanya often shares spiritual stories and motivational posts with her large social media following of over 2.5 million Instagram users.

A former beauty queen, she was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and represented India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon. She also holds a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University. Recently, Tanya added another dimension to her career by launching her own podcast.

Viral girl from Maha Kumbh Tanya shot to nationwide attention during the Maha Kumbh when a video of her narrating her experience at a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya went viral. In the emotional clip, she recalled witnessing chaos and deaths, while also helping victims by giving them water. The heartfelt video resonated with many and made her a familiar face on the internet.

Bigg Boss 19: What’s new this season? This year’s theme, described as ‘gharwaalon ki sarkaar’, introduces a “democracy” element inside the Bigg Boss house, complete with an assembly room where decisions are expected to play out in a political setup. While details remain under wraps, fans can expect plenty of twists.

The show premiered on August 24 and will air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, while JioCinema will stream episodes at 9 pm. Unlike earlier editions that usually lasted three months, this season is reportedly set to stretch to five months. Interestingly, Salman Khan will only host for the first three months, after which names like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, or Anil Kapoor may take over.