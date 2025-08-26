Bigg Boss 19: Meet the rumoured highest-paid contestant with ₹8 crore net worth, once an IT employee, now earns lakhs

Bigg Boss 19: Chaos, drama, and entertainment — it’s a full house at Bigg Boss 19. The OG host, Salman Khan, returns once again to resume his hosting duties for another season of the reality show. The show kick-started on Sunday with a grand premiere that unveiled 16 contestants of Bigg Boss 19 — Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhat, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Amaal Mallik.

The highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19 But the big question remains — among them all, who is the highest-paid contestant of this season?

According to multiple reports, Gaurav Khanna is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19.

Who is Gaurav Khanna Actor Gaurav Khanna is among the most popular and respected names in the television industry.

Khanna began working as a corporate employee in an IT firm for nearly a year after completing his MBA in marketing. Later, he entered the industry and starred in television commercials.

He made his television debut with the show, Bhabhi. He starred in serials like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Meri Doli Tere Angana.

Some of his most popular roles include Senior Inspector Kavin in CID and Anuj Kapadia in the hit show Anupamaa. He recently won Celebrity MasterChef India.

Gaurav Khanna reacts to being highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19 Reacting to reports of being the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna neither accepted nor denied the claims.

He told India Today, “It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don’t believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It’s all about what you bring to the table.”

This season of Bigg Boss has a total of 16 contestants from diverse backgrounds.

According to a report by GoodReturns, newcomers of the industry, who are just beginning their careers, were initially offered around ₹1 lakh per week for their stay inside the Bigg Boss house. This roughly translates to a daily salary of about ₹14,000, weekends included. On the other hand, more seasoned actors, established performers, and well-known public figures were reportedly offered much higher pay scales, with some earning up to ₹10 lakh per week.

However, Gaurav Khanna's salary for Bigg Boss 19 is not known yet.

Gaurav Khanna's salary Going by reports, Khanna was paid Rs. 2.5 lakh per week for Celebrity Masterchef India.