Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek eliminated from Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards the Weekend Ka Vaar. However, instead of Khan Arshad Warsi alongside Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla will be seen interacting with the contestants on the show. The weekend will also bring elimination.

Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek eliminated from Bigg Boss 19? Reportedly, this Weekend Ka Vaar will see double eviction in the Bigg Boss house.

According to an X post by Reality Scoop, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar will be exiting the show.

This week, Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, and Awez Darbar are nominated for elimination following their poor performance during a task.

Natalia Janoszek shares a cordial bond with most contestants in the house, though her closest connection has been with Mridul Tiwari. Earlier, viewers also spotted her sharing a sweet connection with Baseer Ali, who was seen teaching her Hindi in the house.

On the other hand, Nagma Mirajkar entered Bigg Boss 19 with Awez Darbar, who proposed to her on TV. Mirajkar has remained free from controversy so far. However, despite her massive social media following, the influencer's journey in the house has been called underwhelming by many on the internet. In fact, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan reminded her of the lack of activity.

Awez Darbar accused of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar Recently, Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali accused Awez Darbar of cheating on Mirajkar on the show.

Ali said about Awez Darbar, “Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya, usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point, isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye, ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai, tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni Girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath goad mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai, bolun tereko tu kisko goad mein lete ke aaya hai tab woh hill gaya (I never went against Awez till today, but the very first point he brought up today was that he wants two or three girls at a time. He goes to one girl, then to another girl. By then, I had reached near the gym. And from there I said — outside, you keep a girlfriend but lie down in the lap of so many others. I know all the stories, should I tell you whose lap you just came from? That’s when he got shaken)."

“15-16 aise common friends ke friends hain, ye joh bhai sahab serious relationship bolke 10 saal hone ko aagaya hai aur idhar propose kiya hai, kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par harr din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai (We have around 15–16 mutual friends. This man has been in what he calls a ‘serious relationship’ for almost 10 years, even proposed here, but I don’t mean to hurt anyone—every single day he is sliding into someone’s DMs)," added Mallik.