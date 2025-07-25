Bigg Boss 19: New logo unveiled in promo, show expected to premiere in August

The popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, long hosted by Salman Khan, is gearing up for its 19th season. Streaming platform JioHotstar has released the first official promo, which features a brand new logo and hints at the show’s return.

New promo teases ‘chaos’ and new logo The promo was shared on Instagram through a joint post by JioHotstar and JioHotstar Reality. The caption read, “Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! (The countdown has begun, chaos to be unlocked soon) Stay tuned! @danubeproperties @vaselineindia #BiggBoss19 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar.”

This marks the first official announcement of Bigg Boss 19, which will also be broadcast on the Colors channel. The short video shows a colourful new version of the show’s iconic eye logo.

According to a press release from the Bigg Boss team, the multicoloured eye symbolises the “many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment it promises to bring.” While the promo confirms the show’s return, the makers have yet to officially confirm if Salman Khan will host this season, though he is expected to return.

What to expect from Bigg Boss 19 As per a report by SCREEN, Bigg Boss 19 is likely to premiere during the weekend of 29–30 August. The show will first stream on JioHotstar, with television telecasts to follow.

Although Salman Khan is expected to start the season as host, the report suggests that after the first three months, hosting duties may be taken over by Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor.

The upcoming season is expected to feature 15 contestants, along with an additional 3 to 5 wild card entries. So far, over 20 celebrities and social media influencers have reportedly been approached to join the show.