Bigg Boss 19 adopts digital first strategy, to premiere on OTT first before airing on television, says report

The Bigg Boss 19, a famous reality-show, will be premiered in August this year with some key changes, which include three other hosts besides Salman Khan, its digital first approach where episodes will be shown on OTT platform Jio Cinema and then Colors TV, with a gap of one and a half hours, according to SCREEN.

This season is reportedly going to be one of the longest, a report states.

“The makers are making this season as a digital-first property. This means the show will run simultaneously on TV and OTT; however, the fresh episodes will drop on Jio Hotstar first, and after one and a half hours, the same episode will appear on Colors TV," a source said.

Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor to join as hosts? Salman Khan will begin the season; however, his contract is for three months only, then other bollywood stars will continue it, the report said, with the source adding, “Like every year, the makers are planning to bring in different celebrities as special hosts. After Salman finishes his three-month-long stint, makers will bring in Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor to step in as hosts.”

It is also reported that auditions for contestants are currently underway, and contracts are being issued.

The core team is still deliberating whether there will be a single host following Salman or several celebrities hosting over a two-week period. However, Salman is set to return to host the grand finale of the season, the source mentioned.

The official announcement for the upcoming season and first look is likely to take place by this month end, the report notes.

Some of the potential names approached so far consist of Ashish Vidyarthi, Ram Kapoor, Lataa Saberwal, Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Apoorva Mukhija, Chinki Minki, Purav Jha, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faisu, Kanika Mann, Raj Kundra, Daisy Shah, Arshifa Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Sharad Malhotra, Mamta Kulkarni, Mickey Makover and Paras Kalnawat.