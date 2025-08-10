Bigg Boss 19: Pahalgam attack victim Navy Officer Vinay Narwal's widow Himanshi to join Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its much-anticipated premiere this month. Ahead of the premiere, several reports have surfaced speculating on those who might enter the Bigg Boss house this season. Amid this, a report by Telly Chakkar claimed that makers might be considering Himanshi Narwal, the wife of a Pahalgam terror attack victim.

Pahalgam attack victim widow Himanshi on Bigg Boss 19? Himanshi, a former college mate of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, is the widow of Navy Officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed during the terrorist attack in Pahalgam this year.

The report quoted a source saying, "Makers want to rope in a few people who would connect with the viewers instantly, and thus there were discussions to get Himanshi Narwal on board for Bigg Boss 19. However, there's no confirmation regarding the same."

However, no confirmation has arrived from the makers or Himanshi yet.

The final list of participants will be out only during the grand premiere.

Himanshi and Vinay were on their honeymoon in Kashmir when the terror attack on tourists took place. Photos of Himanshi mourning beside her husband went viral on social media.

Previously, Elvish Yadav, in one of his vlogs, shared that Himanshi was his college mate.

"I passed out in 2018, and since then we had not spoken at all. Gurgaon, Delhi, is my city. We used to enjoy so much... we used to go to the metro station together. I had her number, but I did not call her because it is not possible for anyone to pick up your phone at that time and tell you," he said.

Alleged participants of Bigg Boss 19 Meanwhile, other names who are reportedly in talks for Bigg Boss 19 are Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Munmun Dutta, Lataa Saberwal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Jannat Zubair, Purav Jha, Apoorva Mukhija and more.

Bigg Boss 19: Theme, premiere date, time Earlier, Salman in a promo revealed the theme of Bigg Boss 19 will be---Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. He promised freedom and democracy among the housemates, a dramatic shift in power in the show.

However, every choice they make will come with consequences and public reactions, also updated Salman.