Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More loses captaincy after ‘mitti ka tel’ remark on Zeishan; Baseer Ali takes charge

Bigg Boss 19: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 was packed with entertainment as contestants indulged in a fun task filled with laughter, dance, and roasting. Amid their tasks, housemates did not skip a chance to take digs at each other. Amid this, Pranit More lost out on his chance at becoming the new captain of the house.

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More calls Zeishan Quadri ‘mitti ka tel’ Zeishan Quadri was the host for the evening as contestants participated in a fun round of tasks.

The night kicked off with a Bhojpuri dance performance by Neelam Giri. Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Abhishek Bajaj also joined her on stage.

Mridul Tiwari and Kunickaa Sadanand performed a skit. While Tanya Mittal recited a poem, Awez Darbar performed a dance.

However, things took a different turn when Pranit More delivered a stand-up comedy act. He took digs at everyone in the house. While he said Sadanand brought her Aadhar card in the house to play the age-card, he called Farrhana Bhatt ‘piranha.’

He also called Zeishan Quadri "mitti ka tel/ghaslet", accusing him of instigating fights in the house. The remark irked the Gangs of Wasseypur writer. As a fight erupted over the accusation, Bigg Boss had to intervene.

Pranit More out from captaincy race Housemates were asked by Bigg Boss to choose sides. As a result, most contestants rallied behind Quadri. More ultimately lost his opportunity to contest for the captaincy.

According to a recent update, Baseer Ali has been named Bigg Boss 19's new captain. How he runs the house while serving as captain will be intriguing to watch.

New captain of Bigg Boss 19 Meanwhile, reports suggest that Baseer Ali has been nominated as the new captain of the house.

Previously, Kunickaa Sadanand became the first captain of the season. However, she was removed from the position in a new twist of the game as she couldn't control the problems among the housemates.

In the end, it was unanimously decided to revoke her immunity and grant it to Ashnoor Kaur instead.

Bigg Boss 19 is yet to have its first elimination.

The contestants of this season are Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhat, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Amaal Mallik.