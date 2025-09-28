Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More struggles to hold back tears as Salman Khan schools Baseer Ali for ‘Gaon wapas ja' remark

Bigg Boss 19: The latest episode saw host Salman Khan addressing issues in the house during Weekend Ka Vaar. He was seen lashing out at Baseer Ali for his ‘gaon wapas ja’ remark to Pranit More. As Khan confronted Ali for his hurtful words, the comedian broke down in front of everyone.

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More cries in front of Salman Khan Pranit More was seen crying, unable to hold back tears.

Salman Khan told Baseer Ali, “Kisi ke rang pe jana, kisi k looks pe jana. Aur ye kya gaon wapas ja? Toh Pranit kis gaon se aya hai? Pune gaon hai? (Judging someone by their skin colour, judging someone by their looks. And what’s this about ‘go back to your village’? So, which village is Pranit from? Is Pune a village?)"

Baseer Ali on telling Pranit More ‘gaon wapas ja’ Defending himself, Baseer Ali who looked visibly unshaken, replied, “Mujhe toh pata bhi nahi woh actually kaha se belong karta hai (I don't even know from where Pranit More belongs)?”

Khan slammed back, saying, “Then why using these statements?”

“It is going to harm you only. Hum bhi toh gaon se aye hai yaar. Hum bhi kheti baari se aye hai. Admi gaon se ata ha sheher kaam karne k liye. Kam karta hai, mehnat karta hai aur phir ja k farmhouse kharidta hai (We also came from a village. We too came from farming backgrounds. A person comes from the village to the city to work, works hard, puts in effort, and only then manages to buy a farmhouse),” said the host.

Baseer Ali on ‘fake accents’ Baseer Ali clarified, “Usne mujhe bola tha ki tu wanna be hai, fake accents marta ha (He accused me of being a wanna-be with fake accents).”

“He doesn't understand where I come from. I didn't want to say you are a villager. If you think this is fake or a put-up version, then I think you should go back to villages (is) what I meant. I understand maine jo bola woh sayad galat tha (may be what I said was wrong),” Ali said, but did not apologise straight up.

More was seen wiping his tears after this statement.