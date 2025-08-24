Live Updates

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan show is back, Grand Premier tonight; check contestants and more

Bigg Boss Season 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.

Updated24 Aug 2025, 04:44:26 PM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan gestures during the premiere of the new season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 19.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan gestures during the premiere of the new season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 19.(AFP)

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand premiere today, August 24. The show is back with a fresh season, promising even more drama and entertainment. 

Hosted by Salman Khan, this year will see a dramatic shift in power inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19 theme

The theme of Bigg Boss 19 gives a political twist to the show as it will be Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss season 19 arrives with a format twist. Unlike the previous seasons that premiered simultaneously on TV and OTT, this time the OTT platform gets a head start, streaming each episode 90 minutes before the television telecast.

It will be streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Viewers will have an early access, while those who prefer the traditional experience can continue watching the daily episodes on TV.

Check Complete List of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant with pics

Bigg Boss 19 contestants

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Baseer Ali
  • Ashnoor Kaur
  • Awez Darbar
  • Nagma Mirajkar
  • Abhishek Bajaj
  • Shehbaz Badesha
  • Nehal Chudasama
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Pranit More
  • Kunickaa Sadanand
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Zeeshan Quadri
  • Natalia Janoszek
  • Neelam Giri
  • Mridul Tiwari
Follow updates here:
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premier LIVE: When and where to watch?

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant List LIVE: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur & more

Several names have been reported to participate in Bigg Boss 19. Reportedly, these contestants will be starring in the show:

However, makers are yet to confirm the names. The participants will be revealed during the grand premiere tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 19

Salman Khan was once taking home more than 200 crore for a season of Bigg Boss in the past, according to Hindustan Times. However, this year, he is facing a staggering pay cut of nearly 100 crore in his hosting fee. 

Salman is reportedly charging around 10 crore per weekend this season. Unlike the previous years, however, the duration of his hosting stint has been reduced. If this is true, then this arrangement would bring Salman Khan's total earnings for Bigg Boss season 19 to about 150 crore.

