Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan show is back, Grand Premier tonight; check contestants and more

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand premiere today, August 24. The show is back with a fresh season, promising even more drama and entertainment.
Hosted by Salman Khan, this year will see a dramatic shift in power inside the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss 19 theme
The theme of Bigg Boss 19 gives a political twist to the show as it will be Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.
When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss season 19 arrives with a format twist. Unlike the previous seasons that premiered simultaneously on TV and OTT, this time the OTT platform gets a head start, streaming each episode 90 minutes before the television telecast.
It will be streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Viewers will have an early access, while those who prefer the traditional experience can continue watching the daily episodes on TV.
Bigg Boss 19 contestants
Several names have been reported to participate in Bigg Boss 19. Reportedly, these contestants will be starring in the show:
Gaurav Khanna
Baseer Ali
Ashnoor Kaur
Awez Darbar
Nagma Mirajkar
Abhishek Bajaj
Shehbaz Badesha
Nehal Chudasama
Amaal Mallik
Pranit More
Kunickaa Sadanand
Farrhana Bhatt
Zeeshan Quadri
Natalia Janoszek
Neelam Giri
Mridul Tiwari
However, makers are yet to confirm the names. The participants will be revealed during the grand premiere tonight.
Salman Khan was once taking home more than ₹200 crore for a season of Bigg Boss in the past, according to Hindustan Times. However, this year, he is facing a staggering pay cut of nearly ₹100 crore in his hosting fee.
Salman is reportedly charging around ₹10 crore per weekend this season. Unlike the previous years, however, the duration of his hosting stint has been reduced. If this is true, then this arrangement would bring Salman Khan's total earnings for Bigg Boss season 19 to about ₹150 crore.