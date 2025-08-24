Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan show is back, Grand Premier tonight; check contestants and more

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand premiere today, August 24. The show is back with a fresh season, promising even more drama and entertainment.

Hosted by Salman Khan, this year will see a dramatic shift in power inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19 theme

The theme of Bigg Boss 19 gives a political twist to the show as it will be Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss season 19 arrives with a format twist. Unlike the previous seasons that premiered simultaneously on TV and OTT, this time the OTT platform gets a head start, streaming each episode 90 minutes before the television telecast.

It will be streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Viewers will have an early access, while those who prefer the traditional experience can continue watching the daily episodes on TV.

Check Complete List of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant with pics

Bigg Boss 19 contestants