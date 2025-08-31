Bigg Boss 19 promo: Salman Khan calls it ‘difficult’ as Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal and more nominated for eviction

New promo of Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here! On Sunday, host Salman Khan will announce the first contestant who will actually be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Previously, Farhana Bhatt was nominated by the housemates to be evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar promo However, in a twist of events, she was placed in a secret room, where she observed and listened to every housemate’s moves before making her entry into the show at a later stage.

The new promo features Salman Khan telling all housemates, “Ab aa gayi hai woh ghari jab aap me se koi ek ho jayega beghar (Now the moment has arrived when one of you will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house).”

He asks, “Toh kaun kaun ha nominated?”

To this, a sad-looking Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri raised their hands.

Khan described his decision to evict one of them as “difficult.”

Watch promo here:

Sharing the promo on the official social media handle of JioHotstar, the post read, “Hone waala hai iss season ka pehla elimination, kaun sa sadasya keh dega ghar ko alvida? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar @beingsalmankhan.”

Internet wants Salman Khan to eliminate Tanya Mittal Reacting to the promo, many on the internet urged makers not to evict anyone. One of them wrote in the caption, “First week h bhai, no eviction.”

“Neelam nahi niklna chahiye please (Neelam Giri shouldn't leave the house),” added another. “Tanya nikal jaye (let Taniya Mittal go),” commented someone else.

“Tanya Mittal eliminate ho jay to bohot maza ayega (It would be fun if Tanya Mittal is evicted),” yet another shared.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 contestants, including Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Amaal Mallik, among others.

It is streaming online on JioHotstar.

The show is also available on ColorsTV 10:30 pm.

