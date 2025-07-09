Bigg Boss 19: Ram Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Tanushree Dutta among celebs who might join upcoming season

As the countdown to Bigg Boss 19 begins, buzz around the potential celebrity lineup is already gaining momentum. Slated to premiere in August 2025, the upcoming season promises a dynamic mix of television stars, digital influencers, Bollywood names, and a few controversial entries.
While the final list is yet to be officially announced, a report by Screen suggests that several prominent names are in talks with the makers for the reality show’s latest edition. This season is expected to open with 15 contestants, with 3 to 5 wildcard entries joining later.
Here’s the tentative list of celebrities reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 19, according to a Hindustan Times report.
- Ram Kapoor & Gautami Kapoor – The real-life couple and television veterans are rumoured to participate together.
- Dheeraj Dhoopar – Popular for his role in Kundali Bhagya, he enjoys a massive fan base.
- Alisha Panwar – Known for her performances in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer.
- Munmun Dutta – Famous as Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
- Anita Hassanandani – Television and film actress known for Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
- Lataa Saberwal – Recognised from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.
- Ashish Vidyarthi – National Award-winning actor, recently seen in Traitors Season 1.
- Khushi Dubey – Known for her role in Aashiqana.
- Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast) – Pilot-turned-YouTuber with a loyal online following.
- Apoorva Mukhija – Digital creator in the spotlight after Traitors India and the India Got Latent controversy.
- Chinki Minki (Surabhi & Samriddhi Mehra) – The twin sisters are popular YouTubers and content creators.
- Purav Jha – Comic influencer known for collaborations with Harsh Beniwal and his role in Traitors India.
- Krishna Shroff – Fitness entrepreneur and Jackie Shroff’s daughter.
- Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) – Social media sensation and Khatron Ke Khiladi alum.
- Kanika Mann – Best known for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi.
- Raj Kundra – Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, whose potential entry is expected to stir conversation.
- Daisy Shah – Bollywood actor and former assistant choreographer, seen with Salman Khan in Jai Ho.
- Arshifa Khan – Young actor and influencer with a strong Gen Z following.
- Tanushree Dutta – Former Miss India and actor who sparked India’s #MeToo movement.
- Sharad Malhotra – TV actor known for Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan.
- Mamta Kulkarni – 90s Bollywood star who recently made headlines after being named Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada at the Maha Kumbh.
- Paras Kalnawat – Rose to fame with Anupamaa.
- Mickey Makeover – Influencer and celebrity makeup artist known for his fashion-forward content.
Hosting shake-up this season
Salman Khan is expected to return to kick off the show but will reportedly host only for the first three months. In a first, the hosting duties will then be shared among Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor, each taking turns. Salman is expected to return for the grand finale.
Digital-first approach
Bigg Boss 19 will embrace a digital-first format this year. New episodes will premiere on JioCinema before airing on Colors TV—with an expected 90-minute gap—giving digital viewers early access.
With a potential cast that spans seasoned actors, digital trendsetters, and headline-makers, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss is already shaping up to be one of the most dramatic and unpredictable ones yet. The final lineup will be confirmed closer to the show’s launch in late August.