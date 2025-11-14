Bigg Boss 19: Rohit Shetty takes over Weekend Ka Vaar instead of Salman Khan, questions ‘where is Mridul Tiwari’

Bigg Boss 19: This weekend, host Salman Khan will give Bigg Boss 19 a miss. In his absence, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will fulfil the hosting duties and interact with the housemates. Shetty was also surprised to learn about Mridul Tiwari's eviction from the show, as per the latest update.

Rohit Shetty as Bigg Boss 19 host Popular Bigg Boss source BBTak revealed that Shetty slammed the housemates for calling the show ‘unfair’. Referring to Mridul Tiwari's eviction and Gaurav Khanna losing out on captaincy, Shetty reportedly told everyone to stop blaming, as per convenience.

“Mridul kaha gaya” The source claimed Shetty said, “Arey, Mridul kaha gaya (where is Mridul Tiwari?” The contestants told him, "Mridul show se evict hogaya (he was evicted from the show).”

Shetty, as quoted by the account, told the remaining contestant, “Mujhe ek baat baat batao, tumhe lagta hai uski fan following dekh ke, wo kabhi evict hopata? Aur us waqt kisene kyu nahi awaaz kiya ki Bigg Boss aap unfair ho, jab Mridul live audiences ki votes se bahar hua. Ye jo apni convenience se fair aur unfair dekhthe ho, wo sab karna band karo, bahar audience ko sab dikhtha hai, Gaurav Khanna Caotain banngaya wo UNFAIR hai, lakin Mridul ka jana nahi? (Tell me one thing — do you really think, looking at his fan following, that he could ever have been evicted? And at that time, why did no one speak up and say ‘Bigg Boss, you are being unfair’ when Mridul was eliminated based on live audience votes? This habit of calling things fair or unfair only when it suits you needs to stop. The outside audience sees everything. Gaurav Khanna becoming captain is ‘UNFAIR’ to you, but Mridul’s eviction wasn’t)”

For the unversed, Tiwari was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after a live audience vote.

Rohit Shetty slams Shehbaz Badesha On the other hand, Gaurav Khanna became the captain of the house for the first time. However, within an hour, that decision was changed as housemates began calling it ‘unfair’, alleging Bigg Boss for being biased. Later, Shehbaz Badesha became the new captain of the house after a round of internal voting.

Talking about the incident, Shetty reportedly praised Gaurav Khanna for his behaviour despite losing out on his captaincy. It is said that the filmmaker schooled Badesha and Amaal Mallik for accusing Bigg Boss.

This week, except Shehbaz Badesha, who is the captain of the house, everyone is nominated for elimination.