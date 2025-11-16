Bigg Boss 19: Rohit Shetty warns Kunickaa Sadanand after her lesbian remark on Malti Chahar – ‘Everyone is watching…’

Bigg Boss 19: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting Bigg Boss 19 this week. While he gave it back to many housemates in the house, he also called out veteran actor Kunickaa Sadanand over her remark on Malti Chahar. Recently, Sadanand was seen talking about Chahar's sexuality in the show. She even called her “lesbian” while talking to Tanya Mittal.

Bringing focus on the topic during Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty said that it wasn't just a casual statement but something that everyone in the country had heard.

Rohit Shetty slams Kunickaa Sadanand for calling Malti Chahar ‘lesbian’ Confronting Kunickaa Sadanand, Shetty did not let her justify the “lesbian” statement. He immediately shut it down, adding that there can be no justification for such a remark.

He said, “You used a word on national television.”

“And you said it about someone whose parents, friends, colleagues — everyone is watching. The entire country is watching this show,” he told Sadanand.

Reminding the veteran of her age and stature, Rohit Shetty urged her to show some sensitivity and responsibility in the house.

“You’re a senior, you’re mature,” the host said. “You should’ve never used that word.”

What did Kunickaa Sadanand say about Malti Chahar Kunickaa Sadanand made the “lesbian” remark during a conversation with Tanya Mittal in the bedroom. Sadanand told Mittal that she believes that Chahar was a lesbian. As Mittal enquired about it, the veteran said that she senses it by Chahar's actions in the Bigg Boss house.

Chahar is often seen locking horns with Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt in the house.

Sadanand's comment has left many upset on the internet.

Ironically, Malti was previously seen questioning Baseer Ali's sexuality on the show. She was talking to Amaal Mallik, who told her that the ex-contestant wasn't bisexual, according to him.

Netizens react to Rohit Shetty's Weekend Ka Vaar Reacting to the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Rohit Shetty schooled Kunickaa for commenting on Malti's sexual preferences. It's wrong to comment on NT. Her family is also watching. Malti also questioned on #BaseerAli's sexuality. Baseer ki family nhi dekh rhi thi? (sic)"

“Itna Halkaa Rohit Shetty at @ColorsTV BB19....its always teach Amaal classes by everyone....total nepotism....no strict statement to Kunickaa, always…Farhana and Tanya let off always except once... Gutter. This is the most cringe content,” complained another.

Someone also wrote, “I personally have never liked #RohitShetty. He has been biased from even KKK…”