Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan loses cool at Abhishek Bajaj, says Abhishek Bajaj should be 'bajaoed' for his actions against Amaal Mallik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned intense after host Salman Khan lashed out at actor Abhishek Bajaj for his violent behaviour towards singer Amaal Mallik during an argument involving fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur.

The official Instagram handle of the streaming platform shared a promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman is seen confronting Abhishek for losing his temper.

In the clip, Salman asks him, "Uss waqt gussa kyu aaya tha?" ("Why did you get angry at that time?"). Abhishek replies that Amaal was misbehaving, saying, "Woh badtameezi kar raha tha bahot. Bhai jab apno ko koi kuch bolta hai, toh aap affect toh hote he ho." ("He was being very rude. When someone says something about your loved ones, you naturally get affected.")

Responding to this, Salman lashes out at Abhishek, saying, "Aap kisi ko kutta bulao toh woh chalega, patta bandhne ka time aagaya hai woh chalega. Without knowing anything you were reacting to it. Violent hota hai." ("So it's fine if you call someone a dog or say it's time to put a leash on them? You reacted without knowing the facts. That's violent.")

The promo further shows Amaal Mallik losing his calm and shouting at Kunickaa Sadanand. He says, "Badtameezi karti ho aap, har baar kya sunnke le hum log." ("You misbehave every time; how long are we supposed to keep quiet?")

At this point, Salman interrupts and says sharply, "The stuff that Bajaj is doing, Bajaj needs to be bajaeod."

The show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, and others, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.