Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna’s ‘smart strategy’ amid claims of playing safe| Watch

As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its finale, Gaurav Khanna has become the season’s first finalist after winning the Ticket to Finale task. But his milestone victory also stirred debate inside the house, with several contestants accusing him of holding back and maintaining a “safe” image throughout the show.

Salman Khan calls Gaurav’s approach a strength In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan addresses the growing criticism around Gaurav’s gameplay. When asked whether Gaurav still hasn’t opened up even after 14 weeks, Tanya Mittal claimed she sees a “dual personality” in him. Amaal called his strategy “overly calculated,” while Farrhana Bhatt suggested that Gaurav sustains diplomacy to avoid conflicts.

Even close friend Pranit More remarked that Gaurav continues to play “on the back foot” despite reaching the finale.

However, Salman offered a different perspective.

“Since day one, he has been playing the same game — so now this is his game,” the host said, applauding Gaurav’s consistency.

“Agar yeh inki personality hai toh daad deni chahungi, aur agar yeh game hai, toh hats off brother.”

(Hats off — whether it’s his nature or a smart strategy.)

Gaurav couldn’t hide his smile as he received the rare praise.

Doubts from close allies too Despite his strong move to secure a finale berth, teammates Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit questioned how Gaurav managed to place them in tricky positions during the task — while still staying in everyone’s good books. Their criticism echoed a larger sentiment inside the house: that Gaurav is too careful to reveal his true competitive side.

Finale week excitement This Weekend Ka Vaar also marks a special reunion — Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit will be seen together on stage, sparking nostalgia among fans who are already asking for Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.