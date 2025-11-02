Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan pulls up Shehbaz for using Sidharth Shukla’s name for votes, netizens call it much-needed

Bigg Boss 19: This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan confronted Shehbaz Badesha for his comment linked to late actor Sidharth Shukla. It happened last week when Gaurav Khanna mentioned how Shehbaz Badesha has been playing it safe in the Bigg Boss house, as he has never been nominated for elimination. Reacting to Khanna's claims, Badesha, who is Shehnaaz Gill's brother, said that even if he gets nominated, Shukla's fans would save him.

His statement did not sit well with netizens, who accused him of using the late actor's name for a vote bank.

Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan reacts to Shehbaz Badesha's Sidharth Shukla comment Reacting to the episode, host Salman Khan schooled Shehbaz Badesha and questioned his game in the show.

Khan told him, “Aap bade confident hain ki Sidharth Shukla ke fans aapko support karenge. Shehbaz, main aapko yeh baat btaana chahta hoon, Sidharth ne jo bhi kiya hai show mein, aapne dum par kiya hai. Usne kisi ka naam nahi uchala hai aur aapka game, uske game ke 1% bhi barabar nahi hai. So do you really think Sidharth’s fans will support someone whose game isn’t even close to 1% of his? Do you think that Sidharth Shukla — God bless his soul, would have supported you, seeing the way you’re playing this game? (You seem confident that Sidharth Shukla’s fans will support you. Shehbaz, I want to tell you this — whatever Sidharth did on the show, he did it on his own merit. He never took anyone’s name for support, and your game isn’t even 1% of his)."

Shehbaz Badesha and Salman Khan know each other very well? Khan went on to address claims made by Badesha about their bond.

He said, “And you also said that you know me very well — I heard you say that too. When did that happen? I’ve only met you once or twice in my life, that too during shoots. You’re funny, you have a good sense of humour, so use it properly and don’t go below the belt. You’ve had many genuinely funny moments, but has the box of jokes you came with run out? I told you not to irritate and not to go below the belt, I never said to stop doing comedy.”

Netizens react to Salman Khan schooling Shehbaz Badesha Reacting to Salman Khan's warning to Badesha, netizens called it a “much-needed” move.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you #SalmanKhan for finally bashing Shehbaaz for using #SidharthShukla and #SidHearts name for his vote bank and victory.”

“Salman just broke the delulu bubble of some people,” posted another, adding, “Yeah bro we will vote… but only to send you home faster!”

Someone else also wrote on the micro-blogging app: “I loved Salman the way he talked about Siddharth Shukla and slammed Shehbaaz for that statement. It's true he is not even 1% of Sid. He was the OG and still is.”

Similar thoughts were also shared in the comment section of Bigg Boss Tak on the platform.

A user commented, “Absolutely! That was much needed. Shehbaz has been riding on Sidharth Shukla’s name for far too long without proving anything on his own. Salman was spot on — Sidharth earned love through his own strength, not borrowed fame. Time Shehbaz stops using his legacy and builds his own identity.”